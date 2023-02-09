JUST IN
SEPC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 14.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 14.59% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.7423.69 17 OPM %94.3496.67 -PBDT26.1722.90 14 PBT25.9722.75 14 NP19.1616.72 15

