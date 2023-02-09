Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 14.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 14.59% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.7423.6994.3496.6726.1722.9025.9722.7519.1616.72

