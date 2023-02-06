Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 10.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 47.15% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 10.98% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.15% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.021.9354.9049.740.570.960.550.942.192.46

