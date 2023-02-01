Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 53.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.32% to Rs 557.04 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper declined 53.28% to Rs 80.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 557.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 544.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales557.04544.41 2 OPM %20.4624.16 -PBDT120.49137.17 -12 PBT111.34119.78 -7 NP80.20171.67 -53
