Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 53.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.32% to Rs 557.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper declined 53.28% to Rs 80.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 557.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 544.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.557.04544.4120.4624.16120.49137.17111.34119.7880.20171.67

