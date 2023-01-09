BCL Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Bharat Gears Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2023.

BCL Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 370.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10958 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 118.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9672 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd spiked 17.26% to Rs 143. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7136 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd exploded 13.95% to Rs 160.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19435 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd spurt 12.69% to Rs 287.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4221 shares in the past one month.

