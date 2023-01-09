Bandhan Bank rises as Q3 loans & advances grows 14% YoY

Bandhan Bank advanced 1.98% to Rs 247 after the bank's total loan book and advances increased by 14% YoY to Rs 1,00,520 crore in Q3 FY23.

During the quarter, the private bank's loans & advances increased by 5% from Rs 95,835 crore posted in Q2 FY23.

The bank had disbursed loans aggregating to Rs 87,998 crore in the quarter ended on 31 December 2021.

Total deposits with the bank as on 31 December 2022 amounted to Rs 1,02,283 crore, which is higher by 21% as compared with Rs 84,500 crore as on 31 December 2021.

However, CASA deposits declined 3% YoY and 8% QoQ to Rs 37,194 crore as on 31 December 2022. CASA Ratio de-grew to 36.4% on 31 December 2022 as against 40.8% as on 30 September 2022 and 45.6% as on 31 December 2021.

Bulk deposits as on 31 December 2022 aggregated to Rs 31,233 crore, up 139% YoY and 22% QoQ.

Retail term deposits rose 3% YoY and 2% QoQ to Rs 33,856 crore. Retail to total deposits ratio slipped to 69% as on 31 December 2022 as against 74% as on 30 September 2022 and 85% as on 31 December 2021.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 30 September 2022, stood at 5,646 which comprised of 1,190 branches, 4,456 banking units and 432 ATMs.

The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 209.27 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 3,008.60 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Total income jumped 14.69% year on year to Rs 4,249.87 crore in Q2 FY23.

