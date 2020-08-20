Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 40.55, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.6% gain in NIFTY and a 10.98% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.55, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 11312.15. The Sensex is at 38253.26, down 0.94%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 7.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 19.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2513.15, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

