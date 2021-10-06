Olectra Greentech hits all time high; zooms 20% in six days

-
ALSO READ
Board of Olectra Greentech accepts resignation of director
Olectra Greentech bags multiple orders
Olectra Greentech declared L1 bidder for supply of 100 Electric Buses
Olectra Greentech spurts on emerging lowest bidder for e-bus tender
Olectra Greentech gains on bagging Rs 70-cr order for e-buses
-
Olectra Greentech surged 3.48% to Rs 497.90, extending its winning run to sixth consecutive trading session.Shares of Olectra Greentech have surged 20.88% in six trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 411.90 on 28 September 2021. The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 501.95 in intraday today. The stock has zoomed 839% from its 52-week low of Rs 53 recorded on 22 October 2020.
In last one month, the stock has moved nearly 60% higher outperforming Nifty 50 index which rose 2.5% in the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 84.813. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 347.57 and 277.29 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
Olectra Greentech has major interests in electric buses, composite insulators, amorphous core-distribution transformers, data analysis and IT consulting.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 5.08 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 91% YoY to Rs 42.27 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU