Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 5.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 2630, up 5.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.2% in last one year as compared to a 51.81% jump in NIFTY and a 41.6% jump in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2630, up 5.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 17820.75. The Sensex is at 59787.98, up 0.07%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 44.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 34.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2228.65, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

