Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.48% to Rs 3.47 croreNet loss of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reported to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.48% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.4711.01 -68 OPM %-387.0313.08 -PBDT-13.660.67 PL PBT-14.030.30 PL NP-14.030.30 PL
