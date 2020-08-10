Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.80% to Rs 93.75 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 8.81% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 93.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales93.7591.20 3 OPM %15.8417.73 -PBDT14.8715.43 -4 PBT13.1413.59 -3 NP10.139.31 9
