JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Camlin Fine Sciences standalone net profit rises 133.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.80% to Rs 93.75 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 8.81% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 93.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales93.7591.20 3 OPM %15.8417.73 -PBDT14.8715.43 -4 PBT13.1413.59 -3 NP10.139.31 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU