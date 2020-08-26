Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit declines 10.37% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 381.81% in the June 2020 quarter
Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 332.80% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 39.62% to Rs 201.89 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods declined 10.37% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 201.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales201.89144.60 40 OPM %7.047.77 -PBDT10.318.89 16 PBT6.206.56 -5 NP3.894.34 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU