Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit declines 10.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 39.62% to Rs 201.89 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods declined 10.37% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 201.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales201.89144.60 40 OPM %7.047.77 -PBDT10.318.89 16 PBT6.206.56 -5 NP3.894.34 -10

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 17:53 IST

