Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit declines 10.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Foods declined 10.37% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 201.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 144.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

