Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 13.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 55.02 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 13.85% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 55.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.55.0257.755.835.661.871.721.030.900.740.65

