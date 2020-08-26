Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 13.85% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 55.02 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 13.85% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 55.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales55.0257.75 -5 OPM %5.835.66 -PBDT1.871.72 9 PBT1.030.90 14 NP0.740.65 14

