Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 46.27% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 526.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.678.62526.786.485.5035.2824.6225.3118.5017.0711.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)