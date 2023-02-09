JUST IN
Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO
Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 46.27% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 526.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales678.62526.78 29 OPM %6.485.50 -PBDT35.2824.62 43 PBT25.3118.50 37 NP17.0711.67 46

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:33 IST

