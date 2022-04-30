Hindustan Foods starts commercial dispatch from new F&B facility in Lucknow

Hindustan Foods announced that HFL Consumer Products, (HCPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has made its first commercial dispatch from its newly completed food and beverages manufacturing facility near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The HCPPL expects to ramp up this facility within the next couple of months and is also exploring the possibility of expanding the capacity further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)