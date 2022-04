Suzlon Energy update on refinancing proposal

Suzlon Energy divests 75% stake in subsidiary - Suzlon Generators

Suzlon Energy and its certain specified subsidiaries have signed a Rupee Term loan agreement and ancillary documents for availing financial assistance for refinancing the existing debt facilities (hereinafter referred to as the New Facility) with the consortium of lenders led by the REC (hereinafter referred to as the New Lenders) on 28 April 2022.

Further, Suzlon Generators (SGL) ceased to be subsidiary of the Company pursuant to completion of divestment of the Company's 75% stake in SGL to Voith Turbo on 7 April 2022.

