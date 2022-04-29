Suzlon Energy update on refinancing proposal

-
ALSO READ
Suzlon Energy hits the roof after turnaround Q3 numbers
Suzlon Energy reports Q3 PAT at Rs 38 cr
Suzlon Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.55 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Suzlon Energy allots 20.39 cr equity shares on conversion of debentures
Suzlon Energy receives ratings for bank facilities
-
Suzlon Energy divests 75% stake in subsidiary - Suzlon GeneratorsSuzlon Energy and its certain specified subsidiaries have signed a Rupee Term loan agreement and ancillary documents for availing financial assistance for refinancing the existing debt facilities (hereinafter referred to as the New Facility) with the consortium of lenders led by the REC (hereinafter referred to as the New Lenders) on 28 April 2022.
Further, Suzlon Generators (SGL) ceased to be subsidiary of the Company pursuant to completion of divestment of the Company's 75% stake in SGL to Voith Turbo on 7 April 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU