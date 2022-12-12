Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes oil production from D-1 in its B-80 field

Production is being restricted due to capacity limitation of the test separator through which the fluids are flowed now, since the High-Pressure Separator is under repair.
Work on the High-Pressure Separator is in progress under the supervision of M/s. Expro, who is the supplier as well the O&M contractor. Once the High-Pressure Separator is online, the production from the wells will be ramped up to its intended capacity.
