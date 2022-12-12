JUST IN
India foreign exchange reserves surge by USD 11 billion to USD 561.16 billion

MTAR signs MoU with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre
Va Tech Wabag bags repeat order worth Rs 260 cr in Romania

Va Tech Wabagannounced that WABAG Water Services S.R.L., Romania (WABAG Romania), its European subsidiary, securing a repeat order from Purolite S.R.L, Romania (Purolite) worth about Rs 260 crore (EUR 30 Million) towards upgrading the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Romania.

The contract will be an Engineering & Procurement scope contract which includes design & engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. The project is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 09:09 IST

