Volumes jump at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd saw volume of 60.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.04 lakh shares
New India Assurance Company Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2021.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd saw volume of 60.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.49% to Rs.30.90. Volumes stood at 13.67 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31980 shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.164.20. Volumes stood at 11885 shares in the last session.
Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13572 shares. The stock lost 1.09% to Rs.1,016.40. Volumes stood at 7331 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 3.21 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43950 shares. The stock increased 19.97% to Rs.170.90. Volumes stood at 83975 shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 51265 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11396 shares. The stock increased 12.31% to Rs.495.90. Volumes stood at 77584 shares in the last session.
