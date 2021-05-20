Relaxo Footwears gains after Q4 spurts 97% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Relaxo Footwears rose 1.17% to Rs 1,025.05 after the company's net profit surged 97.23% to Rs 102.17 crore on 38.31% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 747.68 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax grew 99.31% to Rs 137.61 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 69.04 crore in Q4 FY20. Total tax expense soared 105.56% to Rs 35.44 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
The company's net profit climbed 28.86% to Rs 291.56 crore on 2.12% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2,359.15 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Relaxo Footwears is engaged in production of Hawaii slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc.
