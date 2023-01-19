Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.03% to Rs 15343.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 7.71% to Rs 2474.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2297.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.03% to Rs 15343.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13223.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15343.0013223.0024.0825.783775.003442.003482.003170.002474.002297.00

