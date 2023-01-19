Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.03% to Rs 15343.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 7.71% to Rs 2474.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2297.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.03% to Rs 15343.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13223.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15343.0013223.00 16 OPM %24.0825.78 -PBDT3775.003442.00 10 PBT3482.003170.00 10 NP2474.002297.00 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU