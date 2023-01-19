Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 18.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Martin Burn declined 18.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.070.42-685.71-197.620.540.580.490.520.350.43

