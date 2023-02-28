Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2444.2, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.73% in last one year as compared to a 4.49% rally in NIFTY and a 26.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2444.2, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17350.95. The Sensex is at 59140.8, down 0.25%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has lost around 4.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45040.75, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

