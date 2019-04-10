Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 1.19%, gains for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1700.45, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.67% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% spurt in and a 10.7% spurt in the FMCG index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1700.45, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 11664.15. The Sensex is at 38876.86, down 0.16%. Ltd has dropped around 0.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30019.25, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1709, up 1.14% on the day. is up 20.67% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.7% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 60.56 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)