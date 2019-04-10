Volumes spurt at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team notched up volume of 5191 shares by 10:38 IST on BSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 612 shares

Centrum Capital Ltd, Mindtree Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 April 2019.

Team notched up volume of 5191 shares by 10:38 IST on BSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock rose 0.59% to Rs.2,969.15. Volumes stood at 1009 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 6.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.03% to Rs.34.40. Volumes stood at 25135 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30032 shares. The stock increased 1.06% to Rs.970.00. Volumes stood at 56731 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.57% to Rs.2,277.00. Volumes stood at 40896 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 70777 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28130 shares. The stock gained 3.54% to Rs.119.85. Volumes stood at 17285 shares in the last session.

