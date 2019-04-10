Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JUST IN
Rain Industries Ltd, Navkar Corporation Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2019.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 9.85% to Rs 118.75 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd soared 7.92% to Rs 109.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Navkar Corporation Ltd spiked 6.33% to Rs 39.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd spurt 5.20% to Rs 470.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd gained 4.28% to Rs 95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 12:00 IST

