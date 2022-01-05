Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2405.3, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.5% in last one year as compared to a 26.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2405.3, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 17895.5. The Sensex is at 60168.2, up 0.52%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has risen around 4.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37800.35, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2410.1, up 0.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 67.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

