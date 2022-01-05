Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2677, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.45% in last one year as compared to a 26.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2677, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 17895.5. The Sensex is at 60168.2, up 0.52%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 3.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17972.95, up 1.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2691.25, up 0.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

