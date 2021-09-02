Hindustan Zinc extends shutdown of roaster at Chanderiya smelter

Hindustan Zinc said that the planned shutdown taken at one of the roasters at Chanderiya lead zinc smelter has been extended in view of the need to repair and overhaul many major structural components of the roaster.

This is being done to avoid any operational risk in the future. The extension of the shutdown will result in loss of production of about 25KT of zinc.

We expect the roaster to come back to operation by mid of October 2021. We will however ensure balanced approach of supply to all our customer in a manner that will have no impact on their operations, the company said in a statement.

Chanderiya Smelter Complex is the world's largest lead-zinc smelter complex in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan state of India.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

The company reported a 46% rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore on 64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,378 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 320.80 on the BSE.

