Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 420.78 points or 1.11% at 38326.87 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.42%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.52%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.51%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.16%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.75%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.23%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.22%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.26%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.57%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 85.71 or 0.15% at 57423.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.25 points or 0.18% at 17107.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.28 points or 0.56% at 27130.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.24 points or 0.58% at 8384.57.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 788 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

