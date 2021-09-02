FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 144.11 points or 0.99% at 14755.03 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 5%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 4.67%),Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 4.39%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 3.86%),Marico Ltd (up 3.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 2.81%), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 2.75%), United Breweries Ltd (up 2.49%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 2.34%), and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 2.17%).

On the other hand, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.29%), Emami Ltd (down 0.62%), and Tata Coffee Ltd (down 0.47%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 85.71 or 0.15% at 57423.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.25 points or 0.18% at 17107.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.28 points or 0.56% at 27130.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.24 points or 0.58% at 8384.57.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 788 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

