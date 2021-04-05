Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 2.39%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 286.95, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.44% in last one year as compared to a 65.79% gain in NIFTY and a 155.38% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4189.15, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

