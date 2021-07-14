Hindustan Zinc gains after strong Q1 production figures

Hindustan Zinc rose 0.97% to Rs 337.90 after the company's mined metal production for Q1 FY22 was 221,000 tonnes, up 9% from 202,000 tonnes in Q1 FY21.

The increased production was mainly on account of higher ore production largely at Rampura Agucha mines (RAM) and Zawar mines. This was partially offset by lower overall metal grades.

The mined metal production decreased 23% in Q1 FY22 from 288,000 tonnes in Q4FY21, mainly due to lower ore production at Sindesar Khurd & Rampura Agucha mines due to operators' absenteeism in April & May in light of second wave of COVID-19.

Integrated metal production was 236,000 tonnes for Q1 FY22, up 17% as compared to Q1 FY21 in line with higher availability of mined metal and down 8% as compared to Q4 FY21 on account of lower mined metal production.

Integrated zinc production was 188,000 tonnes, up 20% as compared to Q1FY21 and down by 4% as compared to Q4 FY21, integrated lead production was 48,000 tonnes for Q1 FY22, up 9% as compared to Q1 FY21 and down 21% as compared to Q4 FY21.

Integrated silver production jumped 37% to 5.2 million ounces in Q1 FY22 from 3.8 million ounces in Q1 FY21. It is, however, lower by 21% as compared with 6.5 million ounces produced in Q4 FY21.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. It reported 85% rise in net profit to Rs 2,481 crore on 56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,725 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)