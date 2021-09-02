Sobha Ltd Slips 1.75%

Sobha Ltd has added 4.28% over last one month compared to 3.03% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.8% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd fell 1.75% today to trade at Rs 672. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.34% to quote at 3242.08. The index is down 3.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 1.65% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 82.34 % over last one year compared to the 47.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 4.28% over last one month compared to 3.03% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4851 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14648 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 699.5 on 01 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220.9 on 22 Sep 2020.

