Infosys rises 9% in six days

Infosys rose 1.35% to Rs 1,014.60, extending rise for the sixth session.

Shares of the IT major extended their winning streak for sixth day in a row. The stock has 9.29% in six sessions from its recent closing low Rs 928.30 recorded on 09 September 2020.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 1020.60 today. It has surged 98.51% from its 52-week low of Rs 511.10 hit on 19 March 2020.

The IT major will consider Q2 earnings on 14 October 2020. Infy's consolidated net profit fell 2% to Rs 4,233 crore on a 1.7% rise in revenues to Rs 23,665 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

The Q1 result was announced on 15 July 2020. Since then the stock has risen 22%. During the same period, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 8.2% while the S&P BSE IT index rose 20.5%.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

