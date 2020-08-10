Hindustan Zinc Ltd Falls 3.39%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 29.28% over last one month compared to 11.58% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 3.39% today to trade at Rs 244.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.45% to quote at 8401.33. The index is up 11.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.1% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 5.59 % over last one year compared to the 2.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 29.28% over last one month compared to 11.58% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 77801 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 257.2 on 07 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122 on 13 Mar 2020.

