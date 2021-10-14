Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 5.21%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 350.2, up 5.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.77% in last one year as compared to a 56.6% jump in NIFTY and a 167.7% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350.2, up 5.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 18291.3. The Sensex is at 61097.2, up 0.59%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 4.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5914.65, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)