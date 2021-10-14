Borosil Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KDDL Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2021.

KDDL Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2021.

Borosil Ltd soared 18.67% to Rs 273 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29699 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd spiked 18.10% to Rs 520. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 735 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd surged 15.35% to Rs 803.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7089 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd jumped 12.22% to Rs 17.72. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23010 shares in the past one month.

Anmol India Ltd gained 11.53% to Rs 169.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16478 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)