Mindtree Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, NLC India Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2021.

Mindtree Ltd surged 12.74% to Rs 4919 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78574 shares in the past one month.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd spiked 10.90% to Rs 2724.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3601 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd soared 10.22% to Rs 3450. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43364 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd rose 9.92% to Rs 78.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 8.90% to Rs 164.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

