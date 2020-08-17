JUST IN
HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 83.75 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 17.59% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 83.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.7591.37 -8 OPM %17.6717.03 -PBDT12.4612.87 -3 PBT10.3711.08 -6 NP6.287.62 -18

Mon, August 17 2020. 13:36 IST

