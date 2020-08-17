HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2020 quarter
Airan consolidated net profit declines 88.06% in the June 2020 quarter
Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2020 quarter
Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Planter's Polysack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 83.75 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat declined 17.59% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 83.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.7591.37 -8 OPM %17.6717.03 -PBDT12.4612.87 -3 PBT10.3711.08 -6 NP6.287.62 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU