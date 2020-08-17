HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 17.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 83.75 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 17.59% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 83.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.83.7591.3717.6717.0312.4612.8710.3711.086.287.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)