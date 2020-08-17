Choksi Imaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Choksi Imaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Technical loan write-off route should not be applied for fugitives: Chidambaram to govt
Explain why technical loan write-off route applied to fugitives: Chidambaram to govt
Over Rs 68,600 cr loans of wilful defaulters, including Choksi, Mallya firms, written off: RBI in RTI reply
PNB fraud: Sebi imposes Rs 5-cr fine on Mehul Choksi, others
-
Sales decline 40.92% to Rs 3.22 croreNet loss of Choksi Imaging reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.92% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.225.45 -41 OPM %-14.912.39 -PBDT-0.150.43 PL PBT-0.190.39 PL NP-0.190.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU