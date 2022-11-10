HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 49.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.98% to Rs 214.53 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat rose 49.00% to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.98% to Rs 214.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.214.53124.0216.3318.0233.0721.0927.6018.8419.3713.00

