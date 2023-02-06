Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.66% to Rs 353.77 croreNet profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 32.70% to Rs 107.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.66% to Rs 353.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 391.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales353.77391.59 -10 OPM %41.4747.50 -PBDT158.32249.96 -37 PBT146.08239.46 -39 NP107.72160.07 -33
