Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.66% to Rs 353.77 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 32.70% to Rs 107.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.66% to Rs 353.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 391.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.353.77391.5941.4747.50158.32249.96146.08239.46107.72160.07

