Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 1017.49 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 18.21% to Rs 106.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 1017.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1017.49859.95 18 OPM %12.8214.18 -PBDT156.85135.19 16 PBT143.71121.60 18 NP106.0789.73 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU