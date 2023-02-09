Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 1017.49 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 18.21% to Rs 106.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 1017.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1017.49859.9512.8214.18156.85135.19143.71121.60106.0789.73

