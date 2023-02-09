JUST IN
Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 1017.49 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 18.21% to Rs 106.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 1017.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 859.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1017.49859.95 18 OPM %12.8214.18 -PBDT156.85135.19 16 PBT143.71121.60 18 NP106.0789.73 18

