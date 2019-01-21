Hong Kong Market gains 0.4%

Headline indices of the Hong Kong financial market advanced on Monday, 21 January 2019, as appetite buying for risk assets supported by a continued rise on Wall Street late last week and hopes the government will step in with stimulus after the Chinese economy slumped to its slowest rate of annual growth in almost three decades. At closing bell, the added 105.73 points or 0.4% to 27,196.54. The Enterprises Index rose 76.08 points or 0.72% to 10,713.05.

Investors risk sentiments were encouraged on optimism will deploy fresh stimulus to shore up the country's economy after Chinese growth slumped to its slowest rate of annual growth in almost three decades. China's economy grew at its slowest pace in almost three decades in 2018, losing more steam in the last quarter as it battles to quell massive debt and a US trade war, official data showed Monday. The 6.6% growth comes in above the official target of around 6.5%, but is down from the 6.8% chalked up in 2017, according to the (NBS).

Retail sales growth slowed to 9%, down from a 10.2% increase the previous year. In December 2018, sales grew 8.2%. Output at factories and workshops ticked up 6.2% for the year, down from 6.6% in 2017.

Blue chips were mixed. (00005) was unchanged at HK$65.35. HKEX (00388) rose 1.5% to HK$243. (00700) added 0.9% to HK$340. AIA (01299) slid 1.9% to HK$68.6. Mobile (00941) nudged up 0.1% to HK$80.95. (02382) rose 5.5% to HK$75.6 and became the biggest blue-chip winner after a number of research houses published bullish comments on the business outlook for the company. (00763) gained 3.4% to HK$15.98. (00992) added 2.7% to HK$5.76. (01478) put on 0.5% to HK$4.19. But (02018) fell 0.4% to HK$48. (06088) dipped 2.2% to HK$3.57.

Aviation counters were weaker on the rebound of (00753) sank 3.2% to HK$7.33. (00670) shed 0.2% to HK$4.77. (01055) slid 1.5% to HK$5.39. (00293) gained 1.3% to HK$12.22.

