Hong Kong Market extends gain to fourth day

Hong Kong stock market finished higher for fourth session in row on Thursday, 02 September 2021, as investors continued hunting for beaten down stocks on raising hopes for more policy support from Beijing after soft economic data. However, market gains capped as investors were awaiting for U. S. non-farm payrolls due later this week for more clues on Fed tapering.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.24%, or 62.14 points, to 26,090.43.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.75%, or 69.98 points, to 9,341.30.

A slew of recent China's economic data, including both official and private manufacturing surveys released this week, showed that the world's second-largest economy could face increasing downside pressure in the remainder of the year, raising hope for more policy support measures.

Kuaishou Technology closed 5.2% higher at HK$88.35. The stock was added to the Stock Connect link system from Thursday, enabling mainland investors to trade the short-video platform operator in Hong Kong. The stock had plummeted 72% since its listing debut on February 5 through Wednesday.

