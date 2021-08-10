Hong Kong Market extends gains

Hong Kong stock market finished higher for second session in row on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, on tracking advances in the Mainland A-share market, with shares in technology players being notable gainers as bargain-buyers moved in following a recent sell-off, though gains were tempered by lingering concerns over the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1.23%, or 322.22 points, to 26,605.62.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 1.99%, or 185.21 points, to 9,499.18.
Shares of tech companies climbed up on bargain hunting after their recent selloff, with Meituan up 8.4% to HK$239 and Tencent up 5.3% to HK$486.20.
Shares of China Evergrande soared 7.3% to HK$5.87%, while its new-energy vehicle unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group rose 8% to HK$13.20 and property management arm Evergrande Property Services surged 20.5% to HK$6.70 after reports that the group is in talks with state-owned and private companies to sell its assets for cash.
