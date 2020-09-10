Hong Kong Market extends losses

JUST IN
The Hong Kong stock market finished session lower on Thursday, 10 September 2020, on following decline in Mainland A-share market dragged down by a slump in China's start-up stocks. At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 0.64%, or 155.39 points, to 24,313.54.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.46%, or 44.77 points, to 9,683.75.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.7%, while the financial sector ended 1.11% lower and the property sector dipped 0.35%.

Shares of the Yum China Holdings, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurant chains in China, began trading at HK$410, a slight discount to the HK$412 that they were offered at in their HK$17.27 billion (US$2.23 billion) secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The stock fell by as much as 6.3 per cent to an intraday low of HK$386.20 in recent trading, ending the day at HK$390.20

