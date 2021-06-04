Hong Kong Market falls 0.17%

Hong Kong stock market finished session lower on Friday, 04 June 2021, as investors booked profit amid Sino-US tension after the US hardened its sanctions on Chinese companies and on cautious ahead of monthly U. S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 0.17%, or 47.93 points, to 28,918.10, bringing the pullback in week to 0.7%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.2%, or 21.14 points, to 10,805.64.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the commerce & industry sector fell 0.33%, utilities sector fell 0.64%, and the properties sector shed 0.32%, while the finance sector added 0.11%.

U. S.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U. S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defence or surveillance technology sectors.

The new order added 11 more Chinese firms and their subsidiaries to the list compiled by the Trump administration, including China General Nuclear Power Corp and plastic pipe maker Aerosun Corp, raising the total to 59. US investors can no longer buy new securities in these blacklisted companies from August 2.

Market participants were awaiting for the release of the US Labor Department's report on the employment situation in the month of May for fresh insights into the recovery in the labor market, which should offer further clarity on whether the faster-than-expected pace of economic recovery can be sustained and what that might mean for monetary policy.

Haidilao International and Techtronic Industries were the biggest decliners, dropping 6.2% and 1.9% respectively in Friday trading. Geely Automobile was the biggest gainer with a 6.2% jump.

