Hong Kong Market falls for second day

Hong Kong stock market finished down for second session in row on Friday, 13 August 2021, on lingering concerns that Beijing will extend its regulatory crackdown after China's cabinet signalled policymakers will strengthen regulations to bring to order in a wider array of industries and the nation's banking regulator stated to be scrutinising the insurance sector.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.48%, or 126.20 points, to 26,391.62. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.93%, or 87.67 points, to 9,377.79.

