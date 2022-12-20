Hong Kong Market falls on recession concerns

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 258.01 points, or 1.33%, to 19,094.80. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 132.33 points, or 2%, to 6,472.29.
China's zero-Covid pivot since November has led to a rise in new infections across some mainland cities, prompting authorities to urge manufacturers to ensure a steady supply for food and medicines.
The National Health Commission reported 2,656 new cases on Tuesday versus 1,918 on Monday.
Among blue chips, Tencent Holdings fell 3.1% to HK$310.60 and Alibaba Group retreated 3.4% to HK$84.10. Developer Country Garden slumped 7.5% to HK$2.73 and industry peer Longfor Group slid 6.3% to HK$24. Xiaomi slipped 1.7% to HK$10.60 amid job cuts.
